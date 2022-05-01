Mammootty-Parvathy film Puzhu trailer is dark and thrilling

The film, directed by debutante Ratheena, has been highly anticipated since it brings together Mammootty and Parvathy together in a film for the first time.

Flix Entertainment

Acts as simple as a father and son brushing teeth together, or wishing good-evening somehow looks eerie in the trailer of Puzhu, an upcoming film starring Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead. Mammootty appears to play the disciplinary dad to a little boy, who looks visibly scared by the man. A mother's voice is heard, and a family picture shown on the wall -- Mammootty, the child and Athmeeya Rajan. The boy shoots his arrow gun straight on the father's face in the photo. Parvathy appears smiling before the boy. And in the midst of it all is an atmosphere of danger - someone talking about an accident and an attempt at murder. Puzhu, made by debutante filmmaker Ratheena PT, appears like a gripping thriller, bringing together some wonderful performers.

The film, releasing online on the OTT platform SonyLIV, will stream in five languages - Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. Mammootty released the short trailer on his Twitter page on the evening of May 1. It is produced by S George and scripted by Harshad, Sharfu and Suhas. The story is Harshad's. Theni Eswar has done the cinematography and Jakes Bejoy has composed the music of the film, which helps to make the trailer seem dark. Deepu Joseph is the editor.

The film has been highly anticipated since it brings together Mammootty and Parvathy together in a film for the first time. Ratheena, who worked as an executive producer for Parvathy's film Uyare, announced Puzhu in 2020. This will be Mammootty's first direct OTT release. The actor, hailed as one of the superstars in Malayalam, has had two releases already this year - the successful Beeshma Parvam and the fifth film in the CBI series, CBI 5: The Brain. Parvathy's last Malayalam release was Aarkkariyam which came out a year ago.