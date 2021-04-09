Mammootty-Manju Warrier’s ‘The Priest’ to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Directed by debutant filmmaker Jofin T Chacko, ‘The Priest’ hit the theatres on March 11.

Those who missed watching the Malayalam horror-mystery film, The Priest, can now watch it on Amazon Prime Video. After garnering praises from fans and critics, the movie is now set to premiere on the OTT platform on April 14. The film, which stars Mammootty and Manju Warrier, hit the theatres on March 11. The Priest also stars Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi, Saniya Iyappan and Jagadish in other pivotal roles.

Filmmaker Jofin T Chacko’s debut Malayalam film The Priest has Mammootty playing the titular role. Father Carmen Benedict (Mammootty) is a priest who has a special interest in crime investigations. Speaking about his character in the horror mystery film, Mammootty said in a press release, "I always look for roles that are different from the ones I have played previously. When I first read the script of The Priest, I was sure that I had to do this. In this film, I am essaying the character of a priest who, like detectives, tries to solve different cases coming his way through his extraordinary skills.”

The Priest is directed by debutant filmmaker Jofin T Chacko, who expressed that he is fortunate to bring two of the most versatile and well- known Mollywood actors on board for his debut film. The Priest is bankrolled jointly by Anto Joseph, Unnikrishnan B and VN Babu under the banners of Anto Joseph Film Company and RD Illuminations respectively.

The Priest marks the first-time collaboration between Manju Warrier and Mammootty. Sharing her experience working with Mammotty, Manju Warrier said, “This role opposite Mammootty Sir was a dream come true for me, working with him for the very first time was an exhilarating experience. I was nervous at first, but he made me feel comfortable, and looking back, I am glad that I got to be a part of this film. There’s so much to learn from Mammootty Sir, I believe it naturally enhances your performance working with such brilliant co-actors.”

Watch the teaser of 'The Priest' here: