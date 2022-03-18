Mammootty and Parvathyâ€™s Puzhu gears up for OTT release

'Puzhu' is an intense family thriller, which presents Mammootty in a grey shade.

Following the release of Dulquer Salmaanâ€™s police procedural drama Salute on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Sony LIV, the actorâ€™s father, Mollywood star Mammootty announced that his upcoming Malayalam film Puzhu will also be premiering on the same OTT platform. The release date of Puzhu is yet to be announced. Salute premiered on March 17.

Puzhu is an intense family thriller, which presents Mammootty in a grey shade. Speaking about the film, Mammootty mentioned in a statement, â€œThe story of Puzhu excited me the most. As an actor, it has always been my aim to keep reinventing myself, and to take up newer, more exciting projects. Puzhu marks another step in that direction."He also added, "We tried to tell a story that we believed in and put our hearts into. Hope the viewers like what they see."

The film promises to be a gripping thriller that focuses on the relationship between a father and son, and the underlying family dynamics and trust issues that follow. Dulquer will also be producing Puzhu under his banner along with S George's Cyn Cyl Celluloid. Helmed by debutante director Ratheena PT, the film will also star Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead.

Salute, on the other hand, is a grounded procedural drama, where Dulquer is seen as a cop, Aravind Karunkaran. The film follows a non-linear narrative as it cuts between the past and the present-day scenario, where, a once committed and fiery sub inspector Salmaan has been reduced to a disgraced cop, aching for a shot at redemption.

Talking about the film, Dulquer Salmaan said in a statement, "It was a great experience working on Salute. I have always been drawn to roles which push me beyond my comfort zone and challenge me as an actor." Directed by Rosshan Andrews, Salute marks the Malayalam debut of Bollywood actor Diana Penty and it will also star Manoj K Jayan in a pivotal role. The film produced by Wayfarer Films, is written by the writer-duo of Bobby and Sanjay.

"Bobby and Sanjay have done a remarkable job with the script. It is an intriguing and taut thriller with the characters going through various emotional conflicts and bearing the consequences of their actions. I have always admired Rosshan Andrews' craft, and it was an honour to work with him. This is very different than the other films I have done so far, and I cannot wait for the audiences to watch it," Dulquer added.