â€˜Mamangamâ€™ director M Padmakumarâ€™s next is a thriller

The film will be scripted by another director â€“ Vinod Guruvayoor.

Flix Mollywood

The script of filmmaker M Padmakumarâ€™s next project is written by another director â€“ Vinod Guruvayoor, who has made movies like Shikamani and Sakala Kalashala. Confirming the news, Vinod Guruvayoor has said in an interview to the Times of India that it is a thriller set in a backdrop of a school trip. He revealed that the film will have a set of newbies playing the lead characters. There will also be a hero, who has not been finalised yet.

Vinod also said in the interview that Padmakumar found the script convincing because the incidents narrated in it were organic and gripping.

Padmakumar currently has a project with Asif Ali and Suraj Venjaramoodu playing the lead roles and Swasika and Mahima Nambiar as the female leads. Ranjin Raj will be composing the tunes for this venture.

M Padma Kumarâ€™s last directorial was Maamangam, a period film with Mammootty in the lead. This 50-crore film was a historical based on a medieval fair for warriors. It revolved around the life of the warriors known as Chaaverukal, who plotted against the Zamorin rulers to overthrow them. The film was based on the Maamaangam festival celebrated during the 17th century, in which warriors from different parts of the country would arrive on the banks of the Bharatapuzha to fight against each other to prove their superiority. The film had four heroines, Prachi Desai, Prachi Tehlan, Malavika Menon and Abhirami V Iyer. Unni Mukundan, Neeraj Madhav, Sunil Sukhada, Meghanathan and Sohan Seenulal formed the supporting cast.

Meanwhile, Vinod is also preparing for his own directorial. He has said in the interview that his film will be based on various incidents that happen at a police station and the shooting will commence next year.

He last directed Sakala Kalasala, which released in 2019. While the story was penned by Vinod, the dialogues and screenplay were written by Murali Guinness and Jayaraj, and screenplay by Jayaraj. Niranjan, Manasa Radhakrishnan, and Jacob Gregory formed the main cast of this film with Dharmajan Bolgatty, Hareesh Kanaran, Arun Nadaraj and others forming the supporting cast.

(Content provided by Digital Native)