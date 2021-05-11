Malayalam writer and actor Madambu Kunjukuttan dies at 81 due to COVID-19

Kunjukuttan, who had been going through age related ailments, got admitted in hospital on May 9 night.

news Death

Noted Malayalam writer and actor, 81-year-old Madampu Sankaran Namboothiri, popularly known as Madampu Kunjukuttan, died on May 11. He was under treatment in a private hospital after he tested postive for the COVID 19 infection.

Kunjukuttan, who also had other age-related ailments, got admitted in hospital on May 9 night, following fever and breathing difficulties.

He had written screenplays for movies Makalkku, Gourishankaram, Saphalam, Karunam and Deshadanam. He had won the National Award for the Best Scriptwriter for the film Karunam, directed by Jayaraj, in 2000

Kunjukuttan has also acted in movies Anachantham, Pothan Vava, Vadakkunnathan, Agninakshatram, Kattu Vannu Vilichappol, Karunam, Agnisakshi, Deshadanam, Aaram Thampuran, Aswathamavu and Chitrasalabham.

His novel Bhrashtu, that won Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award portrayed the ill practices of patrirchal system in the Namboodiri communty. The novel told the real-life story of Kuriyedathu Thathri, who was expelled from Namboodiri community.

Kunjukuttan had also contested as a BJP candidate from Kodungallur assembly constituency in 2001. It is during this election campaign that he said, "I am a Hindu Communist."

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences and said that the writer's demise will be a great loss to Malayalam literature and culture.

His funeral will be held on May 11 evening at Madampu Mana, Kizhanelloor, Thrissur. Government has ordered that police honours be given at his funeral.