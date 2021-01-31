Malayalam singer Somadas passes away after complications from COVID-19

Somadas, who participated in ‘Star Singer’ in 2008 was 42.

news Obituary

Popular Malayalam singer Somadas Chathannoor died of a cardiac arrest on Sunday. The 42-year-old singer, a native of Chathannur of Kollam passed away at 3am on Sunday. He was receiving treatment at Government Medical College Hospital Kollam following complications arising out of COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Although he had recovered and tested negative for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 had caused an infection to his kidneys.

Somadas became popular after participating in the musical reality show Star Singer in 2008 that aired on Asianet. He was voted out after reaching the semi-finals. He had also sung in a few Malayalam films including Annarakannanum Thannalayathu, Mr Perfect and Mannankattayum Kariyilayum. Somadas was very popular in stage shows. He had performed in many international shows too.

He also was a contestant in 2020 Bigg Boss Malayalam. He had quit the show midway due to a medical emergency. He was diagnosed with high blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol as well. He had at the time said, he never expected to leave the show this way.

Somadas who emulated actor Kalabhavan Mani's style of music was well appreciated among his followers. Like Kalabhavan Mani, Somadas was also an autorickshaw driver before becoming a singer. It was in fact Mani, who had once participated in Star Singer as a judge who helped Somadas get an opportunity in films. He was also known for his renditions of Sankar Mahadevan’s songs. Pirannoree mannum maarukilla, a song from the film Kabuliwala and sung by Somadas on stage has received wide appreciation.

Condolences poured in for Somadas. Former Bigg Boss contestant Arya took to Instagram to write, “Can’t believe we just had so much fun together shooting for the last episode of Start Music just few days back . It’s gonna be so painful to watch that episode nte ponnu Somu.. Such an innocent soul... THANK YOU FOR ALL THOSE BEAUTIFUL SONGS YOU KEPT SINGING FOR US AND OUR KIDS WHILE IN THE Bb house... thank you for all those innocent smile you threw which we couldn’t resist. may you be at peace wherever you are my dear.... kannaana kanneeee... kannaaana kannneeee... won’t be able to listen to this song without an ache in the heart .... Last time when we met on the floor for shoot he held my hand and said ‘Dear Arya because of Corona all our plans were gone right. Lets celebrate when all these are over,’ .... I guess our plans will have to wait Somu... until I join you up there someday.... Rest In Peace you beautiful soul....(sic)”

Somadas is survived by two children. The funeral will be held at 11.30 am on Sunday at his house in Chathannur.



