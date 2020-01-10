Malayalam rom-com ‘2 States’ to release on Valentine’s Day

Director Jacky S Kumar clarified that the film has no connection with the Hindi film of the same name.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam rom-com 2 States is gearing up for release on Valentines’ Day, February 14 this year. The film features Manu Pillai and Sharanya R Nair in the lead roles and is directed by debutant Jacky S Kumar. From what we hear about the film, it will have no connection whatsoever with the Hindi film that was released with the same name in 2014. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the Bollywood film was based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel 2 States: The Story of My Marriage.

Speaking about the film and the title particularly in an interview with the cinemaexpress, Jacky S Kumar said, “We used that title because it’s about a Tamil girl who enters the lives of a young Malayali man, his father, and grandfather. It’s about the events that follow the elopement of the young couple.”

Jacky S Kumar added that the film, a family entertainer, will have an interesting twist in the climax and it is based on real-life incidents.

The cast also includes Vijayaraghavan, Mukesh, Shammi Thilakan, John Vijay, Arul D Shankar, and Indrans in pivotal roles. Jakes Bejoy has composed the tunes for this entertainer with cinematography handled by Sanjay Harris and editing by Sagar Das. 2 States is bankrolled by Naufal M Thameem and Sulfikar Kaleel under the banner of Renaissance Pictures.

It may be noted here that Sharanya R Nair debuted in the Malayalam film industry with the Tovino Thomas starrer Maradona and this is her second outing in Mollywood. Interestingly, Manu R Pillai’s debut was also with a Tovino Thomas starrer, Theevandi.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

Also read: 'Anjaam Pathira’ review: This Kunchacko Boban film is a neatly-packed thriller