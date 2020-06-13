Malayalam cinema’s popular bodyguard Maranalloor Das passes away

The 47-year-old’s death was condoled by several stars, including Mammootty, on social media.

Maranalloor Das also known as Christhu Das, bodyguard to several Malayalam film stars including Mammootty passed away on Wednesday. He was 47.

According to reports, Das passed away in Thiruvananthapuram where he was undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital for jaundice.

He decided to serve as a bodyguard in the film industry after quitting his job in the Gulf and returning to Kerala due to his love for films. Be it weddings, award ceremonies, location shoots or any other event, Das would tower over the actors providing them security and ensuring that their space wasn’t violated.

Several stars, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan and Salim Kumar took to social media to condole his untimely death.

While Mammootty posted a picture of Das with condolences, actor Prithviraj took to social media with a message “Rest in Peace Das Chetan. You will be missed. Condolences to the family.”

Dulquer wrote, “Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Das. He was a big personality. You couldn’t miss him. Most shoots, and especially at events and shows you were sure to find him. He stood out from all the others doing the same job. Somehow it was reassuring to know that if Das was present, things were probably under control. He was one of the first industry personalities I discovered. Unique to our industry. Unique to Malayalam. He never really had a title. But everyone knew him and knew of him. I guess he never needed one. He was just him. Das. He will be missed. More than he would know. Prayers and condolences to his family.”

Actor Salim Kumar, too, penned a note to the deceased on his social media page. “I first met him at the shooting location of the film Thandavam. A 6-6 and a half foot tall guy, his job was to monitor the public to ensure that nobody disturbed the shooting. That acquaintance later turned to friendship. A few months ago, when I noticed him in a security uniform, he informed me that he had formed his own security team. So many Malayalam movies have Das’ presence, especially the super star film. Some directors and producers who were fond of the man would even offer him small roles in the film. Today I heard that he passed away. The news of his death has made me numb,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Salim added that once the coronavirus situation gets better, Malayalam movie industry would probably pick up and shootings would start. “But that time there would be no 6 and a half foot tall guy calling me Anna and coming over to talk,” he added.