Malayalam actor Remya Suresh files complaint over fake video

The actor filed a complaint with Alappuzha police on June 1 over a video with porn content, which has been wrongly attributed to her, in social media.

news Cyber Crime

Malayalam actor Remya Suresh, has filed a complaint with Alappuzha police on June 1 for spreading a video with porn content, which has been wrongly attributed to her, in social media. In WhatsApp groups, a few photos of her taken from social media and another woman's videos have been doing the rounds for the last several days.

In a Facebook video on June 1, Remya said that it was a few days ago that her friend sent her these photos and a video. "There were two photos of mine, one photo of another woman and a video of her being forwarded. I was shocked at the resemblance she had with me. I filed a complaint with Alappuzha police chief. I am brave as I know that it is not me. I am not a person who compromises anything for movies. So no need to message me in a wrong way," she said in her video.

She also said that people who know her well can spot the difference with the woman in the video, but others may not recognise. "My husband who is abroad, also gave me confidence. The police officers I met were also very supportive. They have promised to help me by all means," she adds in the video.

Speaking to the media later, she said that she would go to any extent to bring the culprit before law. Remya Suresh has acted in movies like Njan Prakashan, Nizhal and Kuttan Pillayude Sivarathri. Her role as Nikhila Vimal's mother in Njan Prakashan, the movie by Sathyan Anthikad starring Fahadh Faasil, was notable. Remya had also worked as a costume designer in movies such as Maara, Luca and Bolivia. She was last seen in the mystery thriller Nizhal directed by Appu N Bhattathiri, starring Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban.