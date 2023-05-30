Malayalam actor Harish Pengan passes away in Kochi

The actor was known for his roles in movies like â€˜Maheshinte Prathikaramâ€™, â€˜Minnal Muraliâ€™ and â€˜Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Heyâ€™.

Flix Obituary

Malayalam actor Harish Pengan passed away at a hospital in Keralaâ€™s Kochi on Tuesday, May 30. He was reportedly suffering from a liver-related illness. The actor, who was known for his roles in movies like Maheshinte Prathikaram, Jan.E.Man, and Minnal Murali, was hospitalised following a stomach ache at the beginning of May. He was then diagnosed with a liver disease and needed a transplant, for which his twin sister Sreeja was willing to donate. At the time, his friends in the film industry shared the news about his treatment and the money required for it.

Among them was the director of Maheshinte Prathikaram, Dileesh Pothan, who wrote that he had visited Harish in the ICU. Writing that his friend was infected with pneumonia and fighting for his life, Dileesh asked people to help raise the funds needed for Harishâ€™s treatment.

An amount of Rs 35 to 40 lakh would be needed for the treatment and post-surgery care, Dileesh had written. However, Harish reportedly had an infection in his stomach and doctors said that the surgery could be performed only once it had healed. But Harishâ€™s condition worsened in the days afterward.

Harish leaves behind some memorable characters, often laced with humour. In Maheshinte Prathikaram, he played a village resident who would be present on all occasions and make long distance calls to fight with someone. In Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, he played the man who sells Darshanaâ€™s character a chicken farm, which becomes a way out in a very difficult situation.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled Harishâ€™s demise, calling him an actor who was noted for the rooted characters he played. Even if the characters he played were small, they left lasting impressions on the viewerâ€™s mind, the CM said.