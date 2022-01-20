Malayalam actor Anna Ben tests positive for coronavirus

The actor is gearing up for the release of Aashiq Abu directorial ‘Naaradhan’, co-starring Tovino Thomas.

Flix Coronavirus

Malayalam actor Anna Ben has announced that she has tested positive for coronavirus. The Sara’s actor took to social media to share the announcement with fans. "Tested positive for Covid with all the symptoms except the loss of smell. Whoever came in contact with me, please get tested and I hope you are safe. In home quarantine at the moment,” she wrote on January 20. She further pointed out that the virus, which she had managed to dodge for two years, had finally got her.

Actor and politician Suresh Gopi also recently announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Sharing the news with fans on January 19, he tweeted, “Despite precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ve isolated and quarantined myself. I am perfectly alright, healthy and doing fine, other than a mild fever. At this juncture, I urge everyone to make it a point to be very strict with your social distancing methods and keep away from crowds. You keep safe and have the heart to keep others also safe and uninfected.”

On the professional front, Anna Ben is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Naaradhan. Helmed by Aashiq Abu, it features actor Tovino Thomas along with her. The release of the film has been postponed because of the onset of the third wave of COVID-19. The trailer was unveiled on December 25, marking the festival of Christmas. The film is likely to take a jibe at the state of media organisations in the country, with greater focus on Malayalam broadcast news channels.

Bankrolled by Santhosh Kuruvilla, Rima Kallingal and Aashiq Abu, the film also stars actors Indrans, Renji Panicker, Sharaf U Dheen, Rajesh Madhavan and Navas Vallikkunnu, among others.

Anna Ben’s Sara’s, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video last year, opened to positive critical reception. Helmed by director Jude Anthany Joseph, the plot of the film revolves around the life of an aspiring filmmaker and discusses abortion rights.



Actor Anna Ben's Instagram story informing fans that she has tested positive for coronavirus. Credit: Instagram/ Anna Ben