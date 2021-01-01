Malayalam actor Ahaana Krishna tests positive for coronavirus

The actor shared the news with her fans via Instagram.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam actor Ahaana Krishna tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and added that she was tested positive a few days ago and has been quarantining since.

“Tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago and have been in isolation enjoying my company more than ever since the past 2 days. Thankfully I have been perfectly healthy and hope to test negative soon. Will keep you posted,” she wrote, sharing a selfie of hers on her Instagram stories.

Two weeks ago, the 25-year-old was filming for her for an upcoming Malayalam film directed by Prasobh Vijayan and bankrolled by Dulquer Salman’s Wafarer Films. The film’s cast includes Shine Tom Chacko and Dhruvan. Ahaana was also filming for Nanci Rani prior to this.

Nanci Rani is directed by Joseph Manu Joseph and the cast of the woman-oriented film also includes Aju Varghese, Lal, Druvan, Basil Joseph, Vishak Nair and Arjun Asokan. The movie is produced by Roy Sebastian Kailath, John Varghese and Rejanish Babu and its music is by Manu Gopinath and Stephin Joseph.

Ahaana has also signed Pidikittapulli where she will be seen alongside Sunny Wayne. The film is directed by Jishnu Sreekandan and also has Baiju Johnson in a prominent role.

According to Jishnu, Pidikittapulli is a “twisty crime comedy” along the lines of ‘80s Priyadarshan films like Hello My Dear Wrong Number or even recent movies such as Neram or Soodhu Kavum.

The entire film takes place in one day and it revolves around an incident which involves the characters of Sunny Wayne, Baiju and Major Ravi. Ahaana plays Major Ravi’s daughter in the film.

The last film she appeared in was Luca, in which she played the lead opposite Tovino Thomas.