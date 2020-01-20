Malavika Mohanan starts shooting for Vijay's 'Master'

Flix Kollywood

Malavika Mohanan, last seen playing a brief but important role in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta, has been signed as the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay's next titled Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The latest update on Master is that Malavika has now joined the sets of the film. A picture of Malavika with Thalapathy Vijay from the sets is doing the rounds in social media.

Malavika has reportedly been training in mixed martial arts and parkour for this role in the film.

The film will see Vijay Sethupathi play the antagonist and he’s believed to be essaying a deadly character. Vijay Sethupathi is also expected to join the sets in this schedule and his combination scenes with Vijay are expected to be canned.

Tipped to be a gangster drama, there are rumors that the film will feature Vijay in the role of a college professor with a violent past. It will also be the first time Vijay will be seen playing a professor. The film has been predominantly shot against a college backdrop and the team had recently completed the second schedule at Shimoga, Karnataka.

The makers have sold all distribution rights in the areas for this film, three months ahead of its release. Vijay reportedly instructed the makers not to sell the theatrical rights for higher prices. While the theatrical rights of Vijay's previous film Bigil had fetched Rs 83 crore, Master's Tamil theatrical rights were sold for Rs 68 crores. The film has made a pre-release business of over Rs 200 crore.

The film also stars Andrea, Arjun Das and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in important roles. Bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators banner the film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander with Sooryan cranking the camera and Philomin Raj editing it.

