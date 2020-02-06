Malavika Mohanan or Rashmika Mandanna in Suriya-Hari's next?

It’s going to be a busy year for Suriya as he currently has three projects in ithe making. Suriya is currently shooting for Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru, a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan.

If sources are anything to go by the latest update is that he will reunite with Singam Hari for the sixth time after he wraps up work on Sudha’s project.

There are different reports about Suriya’s lead pair in the upcoming Hari directorial. While a section of the media reports that Malavika Mohanan who made her Tamil debut in director Karthik Subbaraj's Petta will be signed up to play the female lead, recent reports suggest that it could be Rashmika Mandanna. Inquiries have revealed that the director is yet to sign a heroine for the film and an official confirmation will be made soon.

Malavika Mohanan is currently busy shooting for the Vijay starrer Master, which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is an action-thriller produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. The film stars Vijay in the lead role while Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist. The soundtrack is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while cinematography is by Sathyan Sooryan and editing is by Philomin Raj.

Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, is all set to debut in the Tamil film industry with Sultan. Incidentally, this film stars Suriya’s brother Karthi in the lead. Rashmika currently has a slew of films being made in various languages. She has the Telugu movie Bheeshma in which she is paired up with Nithin. She also has the Kannada film Pogaru lined up for release this year. The film has Dhruva Sarja as the main lead.

Meanwhile, Soorarai Pottru is Suriya's 38th film and fans of the actor are pinning hopes on this movie after both his releases last year - NGK and Kaappaan - failed to create a big impact at the box office.

