Malappuram’s star footballer Jamsheena takes political plunge with local body polls

The 25-year-old is contesting on an LDF ticket from Malappuram.

news Kerala Local Body Elections 2020

An unusual candidate is standing for elections from Kalambadi in Malappuram. The 25-year-old contestant backed by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is new to politics, but no stranger to crowds, cheering and grabbing the limelight. With the upcoming local body elections in Malappuram, Jamsheena Uruniyanparambil, will kick off a new career in politics, after 12 years of being a football player who has participated in several state level and local tournaments.

Her candidature, she hopes, will motivate other young women towards active civic and political engagement. “I have been a football player for over a decade. After I finished my graduate degree, I got married and came here to Kalambadi. It has been two years and now my family gave me the idea of contesting in the local body polls,” Jamsheena tells TNM.

Although politics is a new ball game for the 25-year-old, she has strong backing from both her family and that of her husband’s. She will contest on an LDF (Left Democratic Front) ticket.

“My father-in-law Majeed Uniyanparambil was the ward councillor the previous term. He was the one who asked me to contest this time. Everybody in my family has encouraged me in this new endeavour, despite the fact that women are not finding due representation in politics. I hope this brings about some change and more women start contesting,” she adds. Jamsheena’s husband has stayed away from public life, choosing to work as an accountant in a software firm. The duo have one child.

The 25-year-old has also been campaigning relentlessly in her ward, over the past few days, with the help of her father-in-law and the local party unit. She filed her nomination on Monday, November 16.

Describing Malappuram’s love for football, the 25-year-old told TNM that she was positive that her ward would accept a football player as her leader. She has also completed her first round of door-to-door campaigning and will continue with other rounds in the coming days.

The 25-year-old started playing soccer when she was in class 6. She was chosen to be part of the Panchayat football team. In class 12, she was chosen by the Kerala State Sports Council. She has played for the Kerala State Women’s Football Team for seven years, as well as the MG University team for five years.

In 2016, she was named the best woman footballer by the Kerala Football Association. She has also played in the National Games held in 2015.