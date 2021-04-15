Makers of ‘Acharya’ release romantic poster of Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde on Ugadi

Ram Charan will be playing a full- length role as Chiranjeevi’s on-screen son for the first time in ‘Acharya’.

Flix Tollywood

Popular Tollywood actor Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of Acharya. It is one of the most- anticipated Telugu movies for a number of reasons. Ram Charan will be sharing the screen with Chiranjeevi in the movie. Ram Charan is playing a full- length role as Chiranjeevi’s on-screen son for the first time. Both of them will be seen as Naxalites. Ram Charan will also be starring opposite Pooja Hegde, marking the duo’s second-time collaboration. On the occasion of Ugadi, the makers dropped a new poster featuring Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde.

Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde are seen striking a romantic dance pose in the new poster. Ram Charan sports a casual look in a white-tee, while Pooja Hegde looks elegant in a salmon pink saree.

Sharing her first-look poster from Acharya on Tuesday, Pooja Hegde wrote on Instagram, “Here's the love of #Siddha - #Neelambari ️ Wishing you all a very #HappyUgadi. #Acharya.”

On the same day, the makers of RRR which also stars Ram Charan in the lead, alongside Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR, released a new festive poster.

Earlier, the makers of Acharya released the first-look poster from the movie on the occasion of Ram Charan’s 36th birthday. The poster was unveiled by Chiranjeevi, who wrote, “ఆచార్య "సిద్ధ " ... #HappyBirthdayRamcharan,” while sharing the poster. The two of them are seen walking side by side in the poster. Prior to Acharya, Chiranjeevi did a cameo in Ram Charan’s 2015 movie Bruce Lee: The Fighter.

Helmed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is slated for theatrical release on May 13. Acharya also stars Kajal Aggarwal opposite Chiranjeevi. Other actors such as Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Tanikella Bharani and Ajay will appear in pivotal roles, while Regina Cassandra will be seen in a cameo role.