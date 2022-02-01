Makers of Acharya, Bheemla Nayak and Sarkaru Vaari Paata announce new release dates

The upcoming Telugu films star popular actors like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati.

A number of upcoming Telugu films that star popular actors in the lead have announced their release dates. The makers of Acharya, Bheemla Nayak and Sarkaru Vaari Paata took to social media to announce the dates. These films were slated for release earlier but postponed due to the surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

The makers of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya announced that the Koratala Siva directorial will now hit theatres on April 29. The cast also includes actors Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles. The makers also announced that they have decided to avert a clash at the box-office with Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR after a discussion with the RRR team.

“After a healthy discussion and on mutual understanding, we would be releasing Acharya on April 29th as RRR would be hitting the screens on March 25th,” a statement from the makers released on Monday, January 31 read. It was recently announced that RRR, which stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, will be releasing on March 25.

According to a report by IANS, Acharya producers Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy spoke about the release and said, “Due to the third wave, we postponed the movie from February. We then planned to release the movie for Ugadi on April 1. Nevertheless, we do approve of the rivalry between two big-ticket movies releasing simultaneously.”

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be releasing on May 12 this year. The Parasuram Petla directorial is currently in the final leg of the shoot. The producers took to social media to make the announcement on Monday. Unveiling a poster featuring Mahesh Babu, the makers stated, “Date for the AuCTION is locked! #SarkaruVaariPaata worldwide release on May 12.”

Meanwhile, the makers of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s much-anticipated Bheemla Nayak have announced two tentative release dates. The Telugu remake of Ayyapannum Koshiyum can be expected to hit the big screens on February 25 or on April 1.

“As we have always promised, #BheemlaNayak will be a massive theatrical experience. So, we have to wait for the pandemic to subside for presenting it in the theatres for you all. We intend to release the movie on 25th February or 1st April, whenever the situation improves! (sic),” the tweet posted on Monday read.