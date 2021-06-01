Makers of ‘18 Pages’ release first-look poster on actor Nikhil’s birthday

The romantic drama is directed by filmmaker Palnatu Surya Pratap and stars actors Nikhil and Anupama in the lead roles.

Flix Tollywood

Marking the occasion of Nikhil Siddhartha’s birthday on Tuesday, June 1, the makers of his next film, 18 Pages, released the first look poster of the movie. Upcoming Tollywood movie 18 Pages is written by Sukumar and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap. The romcom features Anupama Parameswaran and Nikhil in the lead roles. The first look poster features Anupama writing on a piece of paper which is used as a blindfold for Nikhil. Some fans have taken to Twitter to post their own theories about the meaning of the intriguing poster.

Sharing the first-look poster, Nikhil wrote, “1st Page... from #18pages @ga2pictures @aryasukku @sukumarwritings @bunnyvas @suryapratappalnati @anupamaparameswaran96 (sic). “Anupama, who will be seen as Nandini in 18 Pages, also shared the poster on social media. In the caption, the actor gave a brief introduction to her character in Telugu. The translation reads, "My name is Nandini. I like writing on paper like this rather than using mobile to type messages. The words that are typed do not have emotions and are the same no matter who typed them. But every handwritten letter has a feeling and has the writer’s signature in it. I don't know why but I like saying like this. #18PagesFirstLook (sic).”

The shooting for 18 Pages commenced in October last year. Gopi Sundar will be composing the background score and soundtracks for the movie, while A Vasanth is on board as the cinematographer. Navin Nooli has been roped in as the editor for the venture.

Nikhil was last seen in the 2019 Telugu movie Arjun Suravaram. Helmed by T Santhosh, the action thriller features actors Lavanya Tripathi, Nikhil and Sam CS in the lead roles. Apart from 18 Pages, Nikhil also awaits the release of upcoming Telugu movie Karthikeya 2. Meanwhile, Anupama is waiting for the release of the upcoming Tamil film Thalli Pogathey. Directed by R Kannan, the romantic comedy Thalli Pogathey is the Tamil remake of 2017 Telugu movie Ninnu Kori. The movie stars actors Atharvaa , Anupama and Amitash Pradhan in the lead roles.