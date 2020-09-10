Major fire at Beirut port a month after massive explosion that killed 190

The blaze at a tire warehouse has sparked alarm among residents.

A warehouse at Beirut port caught fire on Thursday, sending plumes of black smoke into the air and spurring panic among residents.â€¯It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility, which was decimated by the August 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate detonated, triggering a shock wave explosion that blasted windows, doors and walls miles away.

"A fire broke out at a warehouse for oils and tires at the Free Zone of Beirut's Port, and operations to extinguish it have begun; army helicopters will take part in extinguishing it," the army said in a statement. Live footage showed one helicopter flying to the area with a water container underneath.

A column of black smoke billowed from the port at midday Thursday, with orange flames leaping from the ground. The Lebanese army said the fire is at a warehouse where oil and tires are placed in the duty free zone at the port adding that fighting the blaze is ongoing and that army helicopters are taking part in the operation.

"Insane fire at the port, causing a panic all across Beirut. We just can't catch a break," tweeted Aya Majzoub, a Lebanon researcher with Human Rights Watch.

Local media said that businesses with offices near the port asked their employees to leave the area, while troops closed a major road that passes near the port.

Asked about reports that the fire was caused by burning tires and oil, Police spokesman Col. Joseph Msalam said: "I don't know. It could be containers. I really don't know what is there. It was the second fire at the port this week. On Tuesday, a small fire erupted, also creating some panic, that was quickly extinguished."

No repeat of August explosion

Warehouses at the port had been shattered by a deadly explosion last month. The August 4 explosion killed more than 190 people, injured around 6,500 and damaged thousands of buildings in the Lebanese capital. The sight of another huge fire a month later created panic among residents traumatized by last month's explosion.

The August 4 blast killed 190 people, injured around 6,500 and decimated grain silos integral to Lebanon's infrastructure, after nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate caught fire. The chemical had been stored in poor condition at the port for several years.

George Kettaneh, the head of the Lebanese Red Cross, said that authorities did not fear another blast as a result of the flames.

Additionally, there were no injuries so far, but some people who were nearby were suffering from shortness of breath, he said.

