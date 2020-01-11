Mahesh Babu to team up with 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel?

The director is currently busy shooting for 'KGF 2'.

Flix Tollywood

The massive success of the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1 has ensured that it’s director Prashanth Neel bag some of the best offers in other film industries too. Prashanth Neel is currently busy directing KGF 2, which is the sequel to the hit movie KGF and the shooting is currently progressing at a good pace.

With KGF 2 gearing up for release, there are reports doing rounds in the film circle that the director had narrated a one-liner to Tollywood star Mahesh Babu and impressed over it, the star has given his go-ahead. If everything goes well, the film will be bankrolled by Dil Raju.

But before this project materialises, the star will be teaming up with Vamsi Paidapally as planned earlier. The duo had worked together in Maharshi and is planning to come up with a mass entertainer this time, say sources. The director was in Visakhapatnam recently for the groundwork of the film. The work for the project has been going on for quite some time now and we can expect more details soon now that Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru has hit the silver screens.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead in it. The film also has veteran actor Vijayashanthi in a pivotal role with Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Rohini, Adhi Pinisetty and producer Bandla Ganesh in the star cast as well. It is being bankrolled jointly by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under the banner AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations, GMB Entertainment. Devi Sri Prasad composed music for this venture with R Rathnavelu cranking the camera and Thammi Raju doing the editing.

KGF: Chapter 1 was directed by Prashanth Neel, who had also written the story, screenplay and dialogues. Vijay Kiragandur produced the project under his banner Hombale Films. The film had Yash playing the lead role and paired up opposite him was Srinidhi Shetty as the heroine. The technical team comprised music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and art director Shivakumar. KGF was released not only in Kannada but in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi as well and was well received in all languages.

