Mahesh Babu to play dual role in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'?

The film is said to be based on the bank frauds in India.

Mahesh Babu is touted to play a dual role in his next project Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. The first look poster of this film titled was released on Mahesh Babuâ€™s dad, actor Krishnaâ€™s birthday eve in May this year.

It is said that he will be seen as a bank officer and pawn broker in this film. Apparently, this film is based on the bank frauds that shook the country some time ago.

Also, the team is planning on a long schedule in the US and will be flying down later this year to begin the shooting. Sources say that a major portion of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be shot in some exotic locations in Washington DC.

The technical crew of Sarkaru Vaari Paata include music composed SS Thaman, PS Vinod for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh for editing. There is a buzz that Bollywood actor Ananya Panday may be roped in to pair up with Mahesh Babu. However, there is no confirmation on this yet.

After completing the Parasuram directorial, there are chances of Mahesh Babu working with SS Rajamouli. The director has revealed in an interview recently to a television channel that the project is materialising. Meanwhile, Rajamouli will be completing the magnum opus Ranam Rudram Rowthiram aka RRR, which has Ram Charan and Jr NTR playing the lead roles.

In the meantime, Mahesh Babu is bankrolling the film Major under his banner. The shooting of the upcoming Telugu - Hindi bilingual titled Major is currently under progress. The film was announced last year. Adivi Sesh will be seen playing the martyred soldier, Sundeep Unnikrishnan, who laid down his life in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks in Major. Tollywood star Mahesh Babu is producing this project under his banner Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu Entertainment (GMB) in association with Sony Pictures Productions. Sashi Kiran Tikka is helming it as the director. Sobhita Dhulipala has been roped in to play an important role in this flick.

Mahesh Babuâ€™s last outing at the theatres was Sarileru Neekevvaru. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, it had Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna as the main lead. Sarileru Neekevvaru was bankrolled jointly by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under the banners AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations, GMB Entertainment. Devi Sri Prasad composed music for this venture with Bikkina Thammiraju doing the edits and R. Rathnavelu behind the camera. Sarileru Neekevvaru had hit marquee for Sankaranthi this year and did well at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs. 750 million, the film went on to collect â‚¹2.6 billion.