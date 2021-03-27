Mahesh Babu interview on National Award and life during the pandemic

In an interview with Subhash K Jha, the actor talks about the National Awards, cinema and life during the pandemic.

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu, a well known face in the film industry, enjoys a huge fan following and his film Maharashi, recently won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment Award at the 67th National Awards. Directed by Paidipally Vamshidhar Rao, it also won Best Choreography (Raju Sundaram).

Congratulations to you for your film Maharshi winning a National Award

Thank you! Good cinema is always a winner and I feel Maharshi totally deserved it. Thanks to my director Vamshi Paidipally for crafting such a powerful message that would resonate with the audience. During these harsh times, at last, we had something to feel happy about.

Are awards important to you even now after winning so many?

Of course they are important! Especially the National Award. It means the world when the hard work and team effort is recognised.

Do you think cinema can change society?

I believe cinema can be a catalyst for social change and as an actor, I consider it a great opportunity to be able to bring the right message to the audience. I am not saying I will only be part of films with a social message. Entertainment is the primary function of cinema. But as actors with voices that are heard, we have a responsibility towards our fans.

Tell me about your next project

My next project is Sarkaru Vaari Paata. I'm thoroughly enjoying the shooting process and working with a new team.

What is your take on the pandemic?

The pandemic is all around us, which means we should not take things for granted. COVID-19 is far from gone. It is here to stay for a while. I urge people to be vigilant all the time. Wear your mask, sanitise and continue to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. We have to fight this together and we will emerge victorious.