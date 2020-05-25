Maharashtra requests Kerala to send 50 specialist doctors, nurses to fight COVID-19

Maharashtra, which has been grappling with over 50,000 COVID-19 cases, has offered to pay the state for the services of the doctors and nurses.

news Coronavirus

The government of Maharashtra has requested the service of specialist doctors and trained nurses from Kerala, for the management of COVID-19 patients, as it grapples with a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a letter sent to Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, Dr TP Lahane, director and nodal officer of COVID-19, Medical Education and Research, Govt of Maharashtra, has requested Kerala to provide 50 specialist doctors and 100 nurses on a temporary basis to the state of Maharashtra.

"These MBBS doctors will be paid Rs 80,000 (per month) and MD/MS specialist doctors will be paid Rs 2,00,000 (per month) which include physicians, intensivists etc. Trained nursing staff will be paid Rs 30,000 per month," the letter says. The letter adds that the state will provide the doctors and nurses with medicines and proper personal protective equipment (PPEs).

It is in light of the alarming spread of the disease in the state that these measures are being taken, Dr Lahane writes. The incidence of COVID-19 is much higher in Mumbai and Pune, which are both densely populated, and where the number of patients is likely to increase in the coming days. Maharashtra has reported over 50,000 cases of COVID-19, with over 30,000 being reported from Mumbai alone. 1,635 people have died of the disease in the state.

"In view of the above situation, the Government of Maharashtra has decided to set up a 600-bedded COVID Health Care Center at Mahalakshmi Race Course in Mumbai City. It also included a 125 bedded ICU," the letter says. They have also made available the service of private medical practitioners. But they'd still require the service of more doctors and nurses.

Mumbai Mission from Kerala

Dr Lahane also writes that he spoke to Dr Santhosh Kumar, Vice President of Doctors Without Borders in South Asia, who had agreed to help in providing the required manpower. Dr Santhosh Kumar has confirmed this to TNM. He also made a post on Facebook about the 'Mumbai Mission'.

"Dear friends. The situation in Mumbai is a bit alarming. We express our solidarity with the people who are suffering. We are organising a medical team to Mumbai. We need doctors and nurses as volunteers. Travel, safe stay, safe working environment, food and other expenses will be met," he wrote.

He also provided contact numbers for those who'd like to volunteer, as follows:

Nurses - Mr Nandhu +918921491679, Whatsapp +918157806508

Doctors - Miss Anu Devarajan +918943448834