Maharashtra Home Minister to visit Andhra to study state's Disha Act

"The Disha Act has helped the state in fast-tracking trial of cases of atrocities against women," Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday announced that he will visit Andhra Pradesh to understand more about the Disha Act that stipulates stringent punishment in cases of atrocities against women.

Deshmukh made the announcement from his official twitter handle.

He said, "I have decided to visit Andhra Pradesh on February 20 for seeking information on Disha Act of the state. It has helped the state in fast-tracking trial of cases of atrocities against women."

The Maharashtra Home Department is facing flak over recent incidents of violent attacks on women.

Last week, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and sought his help in getting Parliament's nod to the stringent law enacted by the state Assembly on women's safety.

During the 30-minute meeting held at Amit Shah's residence, Jagan explained the features of the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (also known as the Disha Act), which provides for a court verdict to be delivered within 21 days in rape cases, mandatory death penalty for such crimes and an increased jail term for sexual offences against minors.

Earlier this month, Jagan inaugurated the first Disha Mahila Police Station in Andhra Pradesh in Rajahmundry.

At the time, Jagan said that a total of 18 such police stations would be set up across the state, headed by a DSP-rank officer, to exclusively deal with crimes against women and children.

Disha (name changed) was brutally raped and killed in the outskirts of Hyderabad on November 27, which had triggered massive outrage across the country.

Following the crime, four suspects in the case were arrested on November 28 and killed in an alleged encounter by the Telangana police on December 6.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)