Maha lockdown restrictions to continue beyond June 30: CM Uddhav Thackeray

The count of active COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra is 70,607.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday indicated that the ongoing lockdown restrictions will go beyond June 30, though the Unlockdown process is being gradually implemented to put the economy back on track.

"Don't think that the lockdown restrictions will cease after June 30...The threat of COVID-19 still looms over the state and all precautions need to be taken," Thackeray asserted, addressing the state this afternoon.

Besides Covid-19, he said people must protect themselves from other monsoon diseases like malaria and dengue.

The CM again appealed to all doctors and private hospitals to start their services in view of the ongoing pandemic.

Simultaneously, the Mumbai Police on Sunday announced a series of measures under the #MissionBeginAgain by appealing to people to strictly adhere to the guidelines.

Outdoor movements continue to be restricted for essential activities like buying food, vegetables, visits to markets, salons, barber shops, with a radius of two kilometres only, said Deputy Commissioner of Police and Mumbai Police Spokesperson Pranaya Ashok.

Night curfew for people and vehicles will be implemented strictly from 9 pm- 5 am, barring essential or medical requirements, besides all other norms like wearing masks in public, following physical distancing rules at all places, etc.

Meanwhile, the state reported its biggest single-day spike of 5,493 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which took the tally of patients in the state to 1,64,626, a health official said.

The count of active patients is 70,607 in Maharashtra now.

The state had reported over 5,000 COVID-19 cases on Friday (5,024) and Saturday (5,318) as well.

On Sunday, 156 coronavirus positive patients succumbed to the infection, due to which the number of victims grew to 7,429, the official said.

Of the 156 fatalities reported on Sunday, 60 had taken place in the last 48 hours, while the remaining patients had succumbed to the infection before that, although COVID-19 was not mentioned as the cause of their deaths earlier, he said.

According to the official, as many as 2,330 patients were discharged from hospitals post recovery on Sunday, which took the number of such persons in the state to 86,575.

Mumbai city alone has recorded 75,539 COVID-19 cases and 4,371 deaths so far.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)