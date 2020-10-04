Madras HC quashes stay order on Vishal's 'Chakra' OTT release

The court refused to extend the status quo and posted the matter for hearing on October 5.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to extend the stay that it had previously granted on Vishal's upcoming film Chakra. In a case filed by Trident Arts, the producers of Vishal's previous film Action, the Madras High Court had previously issued an interim injunction against releasing Chakra on OTT platforms until September 30.

When this case came up for hearing on September 30, the court refused to extend the status quo. Justice N Sathish Kumar who heard the case posted the matter for hearing on October 5.

Trident Arts Ravichandran who produced Vishalâ€™s previous film Action had approached the Madras High Court to obtain stay for the release of Chakra on OTT alleging that Vishal owed the production house Rs 8 crore in order to settle the losses incurred by Action. While ordering notices to be sent out to the concerned parties, the judge also stayed Chakra's release on OTT platforms.

According to the production house, Vishal's Action was produced on a budget of Rs 44 crore and the actor had agreed to bear the shortage if the movie did not collect a minimum of Rs 20 crore from box office collections through theatrical release in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

However the film did not perform as expected in the theatre and it had collected only Rs 11 crore in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh put together. Following which the production house claimed Vishal has to compensate for the balance loss of Rs 8.29 crore.

Chakra, which is the sequel to Irumbu Thirai has been directed by director Ezhilâ€™s erstwhile associate Anand. It has Regina Cassandra and Shraddha Srinath playing the female leads and the film was originally slated to hit the screens on April 1.

Vishal currently has Thupparivalan 2 in his kitty. Thupparivalan 2 is the sequel to the crime thriller and it went on to score big at the box office. The film's director Mysskin recently opted out of the film after a fallout over budget constraints with actor Vishal, who is also the filmâ€™s producer. As per a statement, the predominant portion of the project was supposed to be shot in the UK.

Thupparivaalan 2 stars debutante Ashya as the leading lady. Lensman Nirav Shah will crank the camera while Ilaiyaraaja will compose music. Thupparivaalan that released in 2017 was a box-office winner. The film ended Vishalâ€™s dry spell for success.

(Content provided by Digital Native)