Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan positive for coronavirus

The Chief Minister appealed to all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Chouhan shared the news on Twitter in the morning.

"I had symptoms of COVID-19. In the test report I was found positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in contact with me to get tested for coronavirus. My close contacts should move to quarantine," Chouhan said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the chief minister said that if detected and treated on time, COVID-19 infection can be cured.

He also said that he has been following all guidelines, and that he has quarantined himself.

“I appeal to the people of my state to be careful, just a little carelessness invites coronavirus. I made every effort to avoid it, but people used to come and meet me for various reasons,” he said.

Chouhan also said that in his absence, the meeting to review the coronavirus situation will be held by Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Urban Development and Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary.

"I have been reviewing the status of coronavirus infection in the state every evening since March 25. Now I will try to review the situation through video conferencing as much as possible," he said.

Earlier, State Cooperative Minister Arvind Bhadoria had also found to be coronavirus positive. He continues to be under treatment.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 26,210 cases of COVID-19 so far, with 736 new cases on Friday. The death toll due to the pandemic is currently at 791.

As on Friday, there were 7,553 active cases in Madhya Pradesh, and 17,866 discharged.

India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 13 lakhs on Saturday, just two days after it crossed the 12 lakh mark, while the recoveries mounted to 8,49,431, according to the Union Health Ministry. There are currently 4,56,071 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

With inputs from PTI