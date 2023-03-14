Madhuri Dixit shares heartfelt note a day after her mother Snehlata Dixit’s passing

The actor’s mother Snehlata Dixit passed away on March 12 at the age of 90.

Flix Bollywood

A day after Madhuri Dixit’s mother Snehlata Dixit’s demise, the actor shared a photograph with her and wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram. Madhur Dixit’s mother Snehlata Dixit passed away on March 12 at the age of 90. In an Instagram post, Madhuri talked about how much she misses her and recalled the life lessons she gave her.

“Woke up this morning to find Aai’s room empty. It feels surreal. She taught us to embrace and celebrate life. She gave so much to so many people. We will miss her dearly but she will live on in our memories. Her wit, positivity and grace were infectious. We will celebrate her life together through our memories. Om shanti om,” Madhuri wrote.

After her post, many members of the Hindi film industry as well as the actor’s fans shared their condolences. Actor Mouni Roy wrote: "I'm so sorry ma'am. Sending love.." Juhi Chawla commented: "Heartfelt condolences Madhuri..May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Madhuri has often referred to her mom as her inspiration and as her best friend. She also sang the song ‘Rangi Saari Gulaabi’ along with her mother in the movie Gulaab Gang. Last year, Madhuri's mother Snehlata celebrated her 90th birthday.