Madhu Warrier on directing ‘Lalitham Sundaram’

Manju Warrier plays the lead role in the film along with Biju Menon.

Flix Mollywood

Madhu Warrier is directing a film titled Lalitham Sundaram, which has his sister Manju Warrier in the lead role along with Biju Menon. The title of this film was revealed a few days ago by two icons of the Malayalam film industry – Mammootty and Mohanlal. Lalitham Sundaram will be a feel-good family entertainer in which Manju Warrier will be playing a businesswoman.

The director has roped in P Sukumar to crank the camera, Lijo Paul to do the edits, and Bijibal to compose the tunes. The project is scripted by Pramod Mohan. Lalitham Sundaram will be bankrolled jointly by Manju Warrier Productions and Century Films.

On directing a film for the first time, Madhu Warrier has told in an interview to the Times of India, “I have always wanted to direct. It’s just that things have only fallen into place now. I’ve been doing the background work on this film for nearly 3.5 years. I’m really excited and confident about starting work on the film. I have a good team and the artistes are like family, so I feel we will have a happy mood on the sets.”

Manju Warrier’s next release will be Kayattam. Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is wielding the megaphone for this venture with Manju Warrier co-producing it along with Shaji Mathew and Aruna Mathew. Apart from donning the director’s robes, Sanal had also penned the script and is in charge of the editing and the sound designing. The technical crew comprises Chandru Selvaraj for camerawork and Ratheesh Eettillam for editing.

Further, Manju Warrier is busy with the horror flick Chathur Mukham. Directed by Rajeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V, the film has Sunny Wayne in an important role. Renji Panicker, Niranjana Anoop and Alancier form the supporting cast of this flick.

The shooting of Chathur Mukham is currently in progress in Thiruvananthapuram. Dawn Vincent is composing the tunes for this flick with Abinandhan Ramanujam cranking the camera and Manoj doing the editing.

(Content provided by Digital Native)