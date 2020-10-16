Madhoo and Arvind Swami resume shooting for Jayalalithaa biopic 'Thalaivi'

The filmmakers are yet to announce the names of actors playing other significant roles.

Flix Kollywood

Shooting for Thalaivi, the biopic of actor-politician J Jayalalithaa starring Kangana Ranaut, resumed recently. The actor announced on her social media that she has resumed shooting for the film after a gap of seven months, sharing a few images from the sets of the film, in which she is seen discussing a scene with director AL Vijay.

In the recent schedule, the makers seem to be shooting for the political phase of Jayalalithaa’s career. On Sunday, after wrapping up the latest schedule, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share her new look from the upcoming biopic.

"With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona, many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh #ALVijay"

With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh #ALVijay pic.twitter.com/CghmfK0JQf October 11, 2020

The latest update is that actors Madhoo and Arvind Swami have resumed shooting for the film. This film will mark the reunion of Madhoo and Arvind Swami for the first time after Roja, which was released in 1992. In the film, Arvind Swami will play the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and legendary star MGR, who played an important role in the political career of Jayalalithaa. Madhoo is reportedly playing MGR's wife Janaki.

Speaking about the role, Madhoo told Mumbai Mirror that while she has never met “Janaki Amma”, she has met Jayalalithaa while receiving the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Roja from her. “When I went on the stage, she (Jayalalithaa) had said that she liked my performance in Roja,” Madhoo said. The actor also said that she has been watching old clips of Janaki, to observe her gestures and mannerisms. ”She was a very subtle, yet emotional person,” Madhoo said about Janaki.

While there are reports doing the rounds that actors like Jagapathi Babu, Jayasudha and Sathyaraj will be playing crucial roles in the film, the makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew. The film, which will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, is being bankrolled by Vishnu Vardhan Induri.

(Content provided by Digital Native)