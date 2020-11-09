Madhavan's candid reply wins hearts on the internet

Madhavan is currently awaiting the release of 'Maara', which is in the post-production mode.

Flix Kollywood

R Madhavan is all set to join the sets of his next film and as an update posted a picture of himself on his social media page. The picture, which has Maddy sporting a yellow coloured T-shirt, went viral on the net instantaneously.

In a reply to this, one of the star’s fans wrote, “Age just got @ActorMadhavan’fied. Never ages (sic).” To this, Madhavan came out with a truthful explanation that captured the hearts of his fans. He wrote, retweeting the post, “all the miracle of a good dye (sic).”

all the miracle of a good dyehttps://t.co/BoGL584eNn — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) November 7, 2020

Earlier this year, he had posted two pics of himself online which went viral. The ‘look test’ pics for Maara, when released, had the fans in awe. While the first pic showed him with a dishevelled hair, curled moustache and beard, in the second, that is after the transformation, he looks suave. The star had posted, “Look test #Maara.. a transformation in 2 hrs ??Thanksss so much @samanthajagan @jammyfernando.”

Maara is directed by debutant Dhilip and it will have Shraddha Srinath playing the other lead role in this film. Interestingly, they had shared the screen space in the hit movie Vikram Vedha. The star cast also includes Sshivada, Moulee, Alexander Babu and Minon.

Though Maara will be Dhilip’s first feature film as a director, he has the well-known short film Kalki to his credit. Ghibran is composing music for Maara, which is touted to be a romantic film with Bhuvan Sreenivasan handling the camera. The film was initially slated for a theatrical release but due to the pandemic, its makers have opted for a digital release. Maara will be out on the OTT platform on December 17 this year.

Interestingly, Madhavan’s last film Nishabdham/Silence was also released on OTT a few weeks ago. Nishabdham/Silence was directed Hemant Madhukar and bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under their respective banners Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory. Starring Madhavan and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles, Michael Madsen of Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs fame played a pivotal role in the film.

The rest of the star cast included Anjali, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala in supporting roles. The technical crew of Nishabdham/Silence includes Gopi Sunder for music and Shaneil Deo for cinematography.

The team had shot the film in various locations in the US as the story is set there. The original plan was to release the film at the theatres after the lockdown ends but was released on the OTT for various reasons.

The star’s other film in the making, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, is aiming for a theatrical release.

(Content provided by Digital Native)