Love trekking? Four places near Hyderabad for quick getaways

Here are some places you can visit for a quick trek near Hyderabad, especially over the weekends.

Life in the city and working from home due to the pandemic has become monotonous for many. If you feel you need a break and are looking for some quick getaways from Hyderabad to breathe in fresh air and enjoy scenic views, look no further. Here are some places you can visit for a quick trek near Hyderabad, especially over the weekends.

Ananthagiri hills

Located in Telanganaâ€™s Vikarabad district, the scenic Ananthagiri hills is the birthplace of the Musi river, along which the city of Hyderabad was first established. The hills are surrounded by dense forests, considered among the most dense in Telangana, and the water that originates here is the main water source for both the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar. Trekking in this lush green region offers breathtaking views, and the area also has a famous Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple temple.

One can also see signs of the earliest human inhabitation in south India in the Ananthagiri hills, reflected in the ancient caves, medieval fort-like structures and temples. The area has good roads and accommodation and, at a distance of about 80 km from Hyderabad, is ideal for a quick get away from the bustle of the city.



Image: Wikimedia Commons/Praveen

Bhongir Fort

One of the most well-known spots in the state, the Bhongir Fort stands on a monolithic rock. It is said that it was erected by Chalukya ruler Tribhuvanamalla Vikramaditya VI and the fort was first called Tribhuvanagiri, which later became Bhuvanagiri and eventually Bhongir. The most popular adventure sport activity here is climbing up the 300-foot rock face, and then rappelling down the surface. There are also groups that offer various activities like bouldering and rock climbing here as well. Bhongir Fort is well-connected by rail and road, and given its proximity to Hyderabad, one can leave in the morning and return that same night.



Image: Wikimedia Commons/Abdul Rahman

Devarakonda

Situated a little over 100 km from Hyderabad, Devarakonda Fort has a rich history. According to the official website of the Telangana Tourism department, the Devarakonda village is home to one of the most astonishing forts found in the state. It was constructed in the 13th to 14th century, and was the emblem of prosperity of the Padma Nayaka Velama Rajas. The fort is located on top of a hill, and the climb offers views of both the impressive fort as well as its scenic surroundings. The fort can also be visited on the way to the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir from Hyderabad.



Image: Wikimedia Commons/Irumalla Srinivas

Rachakonda Fort

The small but strong Rachakonda fort was built by Velama rulers shortly after the Kakatiya dynasty and before the Bahamani era. With unique rock formations and several outstanding examples of architecture from the past, the trek trail is really worth it when one climbs to the top and sees the breathtaking view of the valley below.



Image: Telangana Tourism

The best season to visit the fort, situated just 60 km from Hyderabad, is either the monsoon or winter. However, it is recommended that you carry your own food and water for the trip, as the closest restaurants are on the Nagarjuna Sagar highway.