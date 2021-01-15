‘Love Story’ to ‘Narappa’: Tollywood releases Sankranthi special posters and teasers

Makers of films like ‘Rang De’, ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’, ‘Khiladi’, and ‘Vakeel Saab’, have released new posters or teasers for Sankranthi.

This Sankranthi has been a delightful treat to Tollywood movie buffs, as festival special posters of various films are being released, raising expectations among audiences. The makers of films Narappa, Love Story, Rang De, Most Eligible Bachelor, Khiladi, WWW, Seetimaarr, Varudu Kavalenu, Power Play and Kanabadutaledu, have released new posters. The teaser for Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab was also released for Sankranthi.

While Tollywood usually has major film releases during Sankranthi, this year, many big films have been delayed because of the pandemic. Here are some of the Sankranthi updates from Tollywood.

Vakeel Saab

The teaser of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Vakeel Saab was released on Thursday. Directed by Sriram Venu, the film is the Telugu remake of the Hindi film Pink, a courtroom drama that dealt with the subjects of sexual violence and consent. While Pawan Kalyan fans were delighted to see Pawan Kalyan return to acting after a long break, the teaser has been criticised for the negligible presence of the women actors, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla who reprise prominent roles from the original film.

Most Eligible Bachelor

Director ‘Bommarillu’ Baskar’s film ’s film, titled Most Eligible Bachelor, stars Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni. The makers of the film have released a Sankranti special poster of the film.

Narappa

Directed by Sreekanth Addala, Narappa is the remake of the hit Tamil film Asuran that had Dhanush playing the lead role. Venkatesh plays the lead role in the Telugu remake, which is being bankrolled by his brother Daggubati Suresh Babu. On Sankranthi, Suresh Productions tweeted, "Team #Narappa wishes you a Happy Sankranthi ! See you in theatres this summer !!”

Love Story

Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story has Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya playing the lead roles. On the occasion of Sankranthi, ,the makers unveiled a new poster, shortly after the release of the film’s teaser that came out a few days ago. Sharing the new poster, Naga Chaitanya tweeted, "Wishing you all a very happy sankranti .. thank you so much for the fantastic response on the #Lovestoryteaser lots of love .. stay safe and take care"

Rang De

Rang De is directed by Venky Atluri, and stars Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin. Veteran cinematographer PC Sreeram is on board handling the camera and Devi Sri Prasad is setting the music score for this film. The Sankranthi poster of the film shows Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh at what appears to be their wedding scene in the film, sharing a light moment.

Khiladi

This Ravi Teja starrer is directed by Ramesh Varma and stars Meenakshii Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi as the female leads. The film is bankrolled by Pen Movies and A Studios LLP. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music for this film too.

F3

F3 stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej Konidela, the duo which also acted in the first part of the series, titled F2: Fun and Frustration.

WWW

The teaser for WWW was unveiled by Mahesh Babu on Thursday. The film stars Shivani Rajashekar and Adith Arun in the lead roles, with ‘Viva’ Harsha and Divya Sripada playing supporting roles.

