â€˜Loss of loved one very painfulâ€™: Salman requests fans to stand with Sushant's family

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Khan asked his fans to understand the emotions Sushant's admirers were going through after his demise.

Flix Death

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has appealed to his fans to extend support to Sushant Singh Rajput's family and admirers after a criminal complaint was filed against him for abetting the suicide of the late actor.

Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Earlier this week, a Muzaffarpur-based advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed a petition naming Bollywood bigwigs like Khan, producers Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali as accused.

"A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant's fans and not to go by the language and the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Please support and stand by his family and fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful," he wrote.

Ojha had alleged that the heavyweights had tried to stall the career of the upcoming star. The Patna-born actor was known for films including Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, etc.

A couple of other filmmakers have also been named as co-accused in the case.

A complaint was also filed before a court in Bihar on Saturday accusing actor Rhea Chakraborty of having abetted Rajput's suicide.Rhea Chakraborty has appeared before the Bandra police station in Mumbai earlier this week to record her statement. So far, Bandra police have recorded the statements of over 13 people, including Rajputâ€™s family members and casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Rajput's death has reignited discussions around the struggle of survival in Bollywood, navigating cliques, particularly for outsiders.

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai Police will also probe the angle of "professional rivalry" which was alleged to be the cause of the suicide.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional suppport to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.