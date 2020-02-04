Losliya roped in for Harbhajan Singh's 'Friendship'

Harbhajan Singh will be debuting as the hero in Tamil cinema with this film.

Losliya Mariyanesan, a Sri Lankan Newsreader who came third in the Tamil reality show 'Bigg Boss 3' hosted by Kamal Haasan is all set to make her silver screen debut.

She has been roped in to play the lead in Friendship that also stars star cricketer Harbhajan Singh who is debuting as the hero in Tamil cinema. The film will be directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Sundar of Chennaiyil Oru Naal 2 and Agni Devi fame.

Losliya took to social media to make the announcement. She wrote, “With All your love. I'm really happy to announce This is my first film in Indian cinema. Our beloved Harbajan Singh sir doing a lead role in this film. thank you for my entire team for giving this awesome opportunity and an amazing role .. Thank you all (sic).”

To be bankrolled by JPR and Stalin under the banner Cinemass Studios and Seantoa Studios, the film's cast and crew details will be announced soon.

Losliya is also a part of actor Aari's next which also stars Shrusti Dange in an important role.

Losliya and Kavin became household names on the show. Rumoured to be a couple, they were in the limelight for their alleged relationship inside the Bigg Boss house.

It may be noted that Harbhajan will also be seen in an important role in Santhanam's time-travel film Dikkiloona. Dialogue writer turned filmmaker Karthik Yogi is wielding the megaphone for this venture which is produced under the banners KJR Studios and Soldiers factory.

Dikkilona has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and the producers have confirmed that they are targeting April 2020 release.

