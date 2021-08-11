'LOL: Enga Siri Paappom' hosted by late actor Vivek to stream on OTT

Hosted by late actor-comedian Vivek and actor Shiva, the contestant lineup of ‘LOL: Enga Siri Paappom’ includes Premgi Amaren, Abhishek Kumar, Baggy, Sathish and Pugazh, among others.

Following the release of Amazon Prime Video’s comedy series LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse earlier this year, the Over-the-Top (OTT) platform announced that the Tamil version of the series will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The unscripted reality comedy series LOL: Enga Siri Paappom will be released posthumously since it is hosted by late actor-comedian and Padma Shri recipient actor Vivek alongside actor-comedian Shiva. The show was shot before the former’s demise.

Bankrolled by SOL Production Pvt Ltd, the series will feature 10 Tamil comedians including Maya S Krishnan, Abhishek Kumar, Premgi Amaren, Harathi Ganesh, RJ Vignesh Kanth, Sathish, Pugazh, Powers tar Srinivasan, Baggy (Bhargav Ramakrishnan), and Syama Harini contesting against one another. The winner of the reality show will be receiving a cash prize worth Rs. 25 Lakh. LOL: Enga Siri Paappom is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video from August 27.

Speaking about the experience of co-hosting the series with late actor Vivek and the time he spent working with him, Tamizh Padam fame Shiva said in a statement, “LOL- Enga Siri Paappom is very close to my heart since it was my last shoot with legendary actor and my favorite entertainer, Vivek Sir. With his versatility and charm, Vivek Sir has already added that extra dose of fun making this show a wholesome entertainer. I had a wonderful time co-hosting the show with him.”

Aparna Purohit, who is the Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, also spoke about late actor-comedian Vivek and his role in the show. “This is an emotional moment for us. While we are yet to come to terms with his loss, we feel extremely fortunate that we got an opportunity to work with Vivek Sir. LOL: Enga Siri Paappom is a special tribute to him and his fans. Vivek Sir will continue to live on in our hearts and memories,” she noted.

Hosted by Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi, the Hindi version of the reality comedy series, LOL: Hasse toh Phasse, premiered in the month of April this year. The lineup of contestants included Aditi Mittal, Cyrus Broacha, Suresh Menon, Mallika Dua, Kusha Kapila, Aadar Malik, Aakash Gupta and Sunil Grover, among others.

Late comedian Vivek passed away in Chennai at the age of 59 on April 17 this year due to a cardiac arrest.

Watch the teaser of 'LOL: Enga Siri Paappom' here:

