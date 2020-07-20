Lockdown extended in Kalaburagi until July 27 due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Kalaburagi presently has 926 COVID-19 patients under treatment.

The Kalaburagi district administration has extended the lockdown by a week until July 27 following a surge in COVID-19 cases. The lockdown had earlier been imposed from July 14 until July 20.

According to an order dated June 19, from the office of the deputy commission and district magistrate, Kalaburagi, the rising cases in the district has prompted the administration to take such a step.

Kalaburagi reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with 926 patients under treatment presently. The district has so far reported a total of 2743 COVID-19 cases so far.

Bengaluru Urban district, which has been in lockdown since July 14, has reported 2156 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. There are currently 24,316 cases of coronavirus in the capital city.

However, the Chief Minister of Karnataka has repeatedly said that they did not want to extend the week-long lockdown in Bengaluru beyond July 22. This despite the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city civic corporation, giving a submission to the government that a lockdown extension by a week would be necessary in the city, considering the rising cases and the large number of deaths attributed to coronavirus in Bengaluru.

The government is expected to make an announcement regarding a lockdown extension in Bengaluru on Monday.

The government and district administrations had put Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Dakshina Kannada and Kalaburagi districts under lockdown last week following a rise in cases of COVID-19.

Karnataka has reported a total of 63,772 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday. There are presently 39,370 active cases while 23,065 patients have recovered.