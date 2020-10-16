Livestock and stray animals worst hit in Hyderabad floods, hundreds die

Three dairy farms where hundreds of buffaloes were sheltered were affected.

The heavy rains that triggered floods in Hyderabad has affected hundreds of animals in the city. Over hundred buffaloes which were tied up in the dairy shelters in Chandrayangutta area were found dead as they had drowned in the water.

According to reports, three dairy farms where hundreds of buffaloes were sheltered were affected as the bunds of Pallecheruvu (water body) in the neighbourhood were breached.

At low lying Hashamabad locality, nearly hundred buffaloes drowned in the flood water. Greater Hyderbad Municipal Corporation officials have removed the bodies of almost 50 buffaloes, in Al Jubail colony, according to a report in Saisat Daily . GHMC authorities have visited the area and estimated the damage. Officials said that a report will be submitted to the government on the loss of livestock.

On the other hand, the floods have also affected stray animals such as dogs and pigs, several are believed to have been washed away as per volunteers of Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS) which also rescued several stray animals.

Speaking to TNM, Pradeep Nair Director of AWCS said that they have got over 40 calls for rescuing animals in which they were able to rescue 34 animals before they were washed away.

He said, "We managed to attend most of the calls, over 25 dogs including several puppies and a pig, snakes and a fruit bat were rescued. At one point reaching certain places along Musi river streams became tough."

Pradeep said that a lot of casualties when it comes to livestock took place as the animals were tied in the shelters and that stopped them from moving away to safety.