Live updates: Finance Minister KN Balagopal presents Kerala Budget 2021-22

Revival measures for the state’s economy, which is gripped by the pandemic, is expected in the state Budget.

news Kerala budget 2021

Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s state Budget is being presented on Friday. Finance Minister KN Balagopal will present his first budget in the Kerala Assembly. Revival measures for the state’s economy, which is gripped by the pandemic, is being highly expected in the state Budget for the present financial year. Giving cues about the possible revival measures to be presented, KN Balagopal on Friday morning took to social media and said, “Hope this Budget will help the future development of Kerala.” However, reports state that the Budget would largely be a continuation of the past state government’s Budget presented by former Minister Dr Thomas Isaac in last January. KN Balagopal who won from the Kottarakkara constituency in the Kollam district, is a state secretariat member of CPI(M). This is his first ministership.

(Note: If you are unable to view the live blog, please disable your Ad blocker)

Minister KN Balagopal being handed over the printed budget by the government press director.