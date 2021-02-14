Listen to Shakthisree Gopalan's latest single, out for Valentine's Day

Written, composed and produced by the singer herself, the song also features vocals by Akshay Yesodharan.

Flix Music

Singer Shakthisree Gopalan’s latest single is a Valentine’s Day special called 'Nee Podhumey'. Written, composed and produced by the singer herself, the song also features vocals by Akshay Yesodharan. Sharing a link to the song, Shakthisree wrote, “The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return.”

This melody that begins with Shakthisree’s vocals is a perfect romantic tune that could not have come at a better time. Shakthisree who rose to fame with the song 'Nenjukulla' composed by AR Rahman for the film Kadal in 2012, is a popular indie star.

Thrilled to share with you my New Tamil Single #NeePodhumey ft #AkshayYesodharan Streaming Now on All Digital Audio Platforms. "The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return". #HappyValentinesDay Listen to the track on : https://t.co/vwBetcbBEf pic.twitter.com/81vtEAyNW7 — Shakthisree Gopalan (@ShakthisreeG) February 14, 2021

One of Shakthisree’s latest releases include 'Aathangara Mashup' featuring Bhuvanesh Narayanan, Naveen Napier and Ramkumar Kanakarajan. This song was released in January this year as a tribute to “Mozart of Madras” AR Rahman. The mashup had two of Rahman’s popular songs from the nineties — 'Aathangara Marame' and 'Humma Humma'. The original songs were sung by Mano, Sujatha Mohan, Remo Fernandes, AR Rahman, Swarnalatha and Suresh Peters. “Love and respect to Rahman sir and all the musicians and personnel who worked on the original recordings of these songs for giving us such absolutely timeless masterpieces. We hope you enjoy this mashup as much as we did jamming,” she wrote.

In addition to doing song covers, Shakthisree is also a popular playback singer in the industry. Some of her latest hits include 'Bhoomi Bhoomi' from Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (Tamil); 'Padhe Padhe' from Jersey (Telugu); and 'Kaatil' from Uyare (Malayalam) to name a few. Shakthisree also dubbed for actor Shraddha Srinath in her latest film Maara.