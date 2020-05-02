Liquor shops to open across country from May 4th, except in containment zones

The central government has clarified that liquor stores will open in red, orange and green zones in the country starting on May 4.

Though the guidelines issued on Friday did not mention zones, a clarification was given later that liquor shops will be allowed to open in red, orange and green zones. Earlier, there was confusion over whether liquor stores will be allowed to open in red zones. It has been clarified that they will be allowed to open in red zones.

However they are prohibited from opening in containment zones in the country.

Liquor shops will be allowed to open in these areas with certain rules in place.

“Sale of liquor, paan, tobacco to be allowed after ensuring minimum six-feet social distancing; not more than five persons at one time at shop,” guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs stated.

Major cities like Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad are red zones, and in these cities, liquor stores will open except in containment zones.

"All standalone liquor stores will be allowed to open except those in containment zones and in marketplaces and malls. Only parcels will be allowed and social distancing will have to be maintained," Karnataka Excise Minister H Nagesh told TNM about the situation in the state.

An order from the Excise Department in Bengaluru confirmed that liquor shops with CL-2 and CL-11 licenses will be allowed to remain open between 9 am and 7 pm starting Monday.

The guidelines for opening of liquor stores in restricted areas was issued as part of the guidelines for the extension of the lockdown period in India for two more weeks starting from May 4.