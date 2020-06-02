Liquor shops in Hyderabad can now remain open till 8 pm as state govt issues orders

Earlier this week, the Telangana government extended the lockdown in areas outside containment zones till June 7 and in containment zones till June 30.

news Lockdown

Wine shops in Telangana and Hyderabad can now remain open till 8 pm as the state government eased lockdown restrictions in the state, in tune with the Centre's orders.

In a message to all Deputy Commissioners and District Prohibition and Excise Officers, Prohibition and Excise Director Sarfaraz Ahmad on Monday said that the liquor stores could remain open till 8 pm, instead of the present 6 pm deadline.

Liquor stores were opened in Telangana on May 6, including in red zones like Hyderabad, after they were shut in March, when the nationwide lockdown began.

Earlier this week, the Telangana government extended the lockdown in areas outside containment zones till June 7 and in containment zones till June 30.

It also made two major announcements, which included decreasing the night curfew timing from 9 pm to 5 am, instead of 7 pm to 6 am earlier, thereby allowing stores to remain open till 8 pm.

With the beginning of 'Unlock 1.0 'on Monday, Telangana also said that it was allowing the inter-state movement of people. People no longer require passes to enter the state.

Though the state government is yet to allow state-owned Road Transport Corporation (RTC) or private operators to operate inter-state services, those using their own transport are allowed to enter without restrictions.

The movement of special trains also resumed in Telangana on Monday without restrictions.

Meanwhile, six more people died of COVID-19 in Telangana while the surge in new positive cases continued on Monday. The six fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 88, while 94 fresh COVID-19 cases pushed the tally to 2,792.

For the first time in nearly two weeks, no migrant tested positive. There were also no deportees or foreign returnees among the new cases.

Officials said all 94 cases reported during a 24-hour period, ending 5 pm on Monday, were local cases. Greater Hyderabad continued to be the hotbed, accounting for 79 cases.

Read: Amid lockdown, Telangana govt expects Rs 375 crore revenue from liquor sales