Have you received a link lately that claims to turn your WhatsApp theme into pink colour along with other new features? Cybersecurity experts have warned users to avoid clicking on any such link, stating that it could lead to hacking of the user’s phone and they may lose access to WhatsApp along with all their data on the phone.
The link is masked as an official update from WhatsApp and claims to turn the app’s theme from its trademark green to pink colour.
“Beware of WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in WhatsApp groups with an APK download link. Don’t click any link with the name of #WhatsappPink. Complete access to your phone will be lost,” cybersecurity expert Rajshekhar Rajaharia posted on social media.
Rajshekar added, “Beware!! Only Android Users are being affected by #WhatsappPink Virus. Please avoid clicking any link which is claiming to change your @WhatsApp to pink with more features. It will start sending messages to all of your contacts. Data also might be hacked. @journoprasoon #InfoSec
He further listed steps on how to be safe, starting with uninstalling #WhatsAppPink immediately if one has installed it.
1. Uninstall #WhatsAppPink Immediately.
2. Unlink all Whatsapp Web Devices.
3. Clear Browser cache from settings.
4. Check Permission for all Apps.
Earlier, the country's cybersecurity agency CERT-In had cautioned WhatsApp users about certain vulnerabilities detected in the popular instant messaging app that could lead to a breach of sensitive information.
A "high" severity rating advisory issued by the CERT-In, said the vulnerability has been detected in software that has "WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for Android prior to v2.21.4.18 and WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for iOS prior to v2.21.32."
"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in WhatsApp applications which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code or access sensitive information on a targeted system," the advisory issued on Saturday said.
The advisory added that users of the app (application) should update the latest version of WhatsApp from Google Play store or iOS App Store to counter the vulnerability threat.
In response to the WhatsApp pink scam, the messaging app said, “Anyone can get an unusual, uncharacteristic or suspicious message on any service, including email, and anytime that happens we strongly encourage everyone to use caution before responding or engaging. On WhatsApp in particular, we also recommend that people use the tools that we provide within the app to send us a report, report a contact or block contact.”