Link that claims to turn your WhatsApp 'pink' is a virus, will erase all data

WhatsApp users have been receiving links on their phones which claim to turn the app’s theme from its trademark green to pink.

Atom News

Have you received a link lately that claims to turn your WhatsApp theme into pink colour along with other new features? Cybersecurity experts have warned users to avoid clicking on any such link, stating that it could lead to hacking of the user’s phone and they may lose access to WhatsApp along with all their data on the phone.

The link is masked as an official update from WhatsApp and claims to turn the app’s theme from its trademark green to pink colour.

“Beware of WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in WhatsApp groups with an APK download link. Don’t click any link with the name of #WhatsappPink. Complete access to your phone will be lost,” cybersecurity expert Rajshekhar Rajaharia posted on social media.

Rajshekar added, “Beware!! Only Android Users are being affected by #WhatsappPink Virus. Please avoid clicking any link which is claiming to change your @WhatsApp to pink with more features. It will start sending messages to all of your contacts. Data also might be hacked. @journoprasoon #InfoSec

He further listed steps on how to be safe, starting with uninstalling #WhatsAppPink immediately if one has installed it.

How to be Safe from #WhatsAppPink Virus

1. Uninstall #WhatsAppPink Immediately.

2. Unlink all Whatsapp Web Devices.

3. Clear Browser cache from settings.

4. Check Permission for all Apps.

