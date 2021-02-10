Become a Member

The film was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy awards.

Wednesday, February 10, 2021
TNM Staff

Malayalam film Jallikattu, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, is out of the 2021 Oscar race. Jallikattu was India's official entry to the Oscars under the Best International Feature Film category, but has now failed to make it to the longer short list of 15 films in the same category.

Feature films from 93 countries were eligible under this category. The films that have made it to the longer shortlist include: 

Quo Vadis, Aida? from Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Mole Agent from Chile 

Charlatan from the Czech Republic

Another Round from Denmark 

Two of us from France 

La Llorana from Gautemala 

Better Days from Hong Kong 

Sun Children from Iran 

Night of the Kings from Ivory Coast 

I'm No Longer Here from Mexico 

Hope from Norway 

Collective from Romania

Dear Comrades from Russia

A Sun from Taiwan 

The Man Who Sold His Skin from Tunisia 

Starring Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran, among others, Jallikattu is a tale about a buffalo that breaks loose and a village's attempt to capture it. The film is also an allegory on human civilisation and how easily social structures can crumble in the face of these base instincts. 

Lijo Jose has also directed critically acclaimed films such as AmenAngamaly Diaries and Ee.Ma.Yau. Written by S Hareesh and R Jayakumar, Jallikattu is based on a short story - Maoist - written by Hareesh. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2019 and was later released in India. 

Movies such as IndianNewtonBarfi, and Peepli Live have been submitted for nominations in the previous years. 

So far, no Indian film has won the Academy Award in the Best International Feature category. Only three films have even received a nomination – Mother India (1957), Salaam Bombay (1988) and Lagaan (2001) – all of them in Hindi.

