Light to moderate rains predicted in Hyderabad: IMD

The city has experienced heavy rains and flooding over the past week.

A yellow warning has been issued in Hyderabad by the Indian Meteorological Department, as the city continues to face continuous rains. Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms have now been forecasted in parts of the city. The IMD is anticipating that the rains will have renewed impacts on water-logging, as well as creating wet and slippery roads. The IMD has also suggested that residents restrict their movements and has asked Municipal authorities to issue necessary warnings.

GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, who visited the flood-hit Madinaguda and RK Puram, instructed officials to remain cautious and take necessary steps as per the weather forecasts.

Possibility of light to medium rainfall over Charminar and LB Nagar Zones. Citizens may plan their commute accordingly. DRF teams on field. @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @bonthurammohan pic.twitter.com/tsZKiA96tT — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) October 21, 2020

There is a possibility of light to medium rainfall over Charminar and LB Nagar Zones, according to predictions from the IMD Director of GHMC Enforcement and Vigilance and Disaster Management (DEVM). He urged citizens to plan their commute accordingly, while stating that Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams are on the ground.

Meanwhile Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Rajendranagar K Chandrakala announced that there is a possibility that the floodgates of Osmansagar will be lifted/lifted at any time after reaching 1789.00 feet, depending upon inflows to the reservoir. In a "red alert", he directed the police and revenue authorities downstream of Osmansagar reservoir all along the Musi river to take necessary action.

He further requested authorities to be on high alert and to warn residents in downstream colonies or localities, while further requesting the urgent evacuation of families from low-lying areas. Meanwhile, the Telangana CM has asked officials in Hyderabad to form special teams and examine every tank and lake in the city, and identify the tanks that may breach and take precautionary measures.

He also directed the officials to repair breaches and alert people in low-lying or vulnerable places, and shift them from these areas to safer places.