Lifestyle startup Neon Attic commits to working with local artisans impacted by lockdown

By commissioning artisans to work on their designs, Neon Attic is hoping to create opportunities that support them on a workshop level.

Atom Art

With the arts and crafts sector in the country facing a crisis due to the lockdown, Chennai-based lifestyle and design brand Neon Attic has committed to working exclusively with local artisans in the production of its upcoming collection.

Neon Attic’s principal architects Sripriya Ganesan and Rambha Seth have started the ‘LABMakesLocal’ initiative in a bid to support local artisans.

Neon Attic said that its forthcoming collection of a range of products ranging including décor and more, will be locally manufactured but with a “distinctly international sensibility”.

“The collection will support homegrown sustainability initiatives, while also appealing to the tastes and aspirations of the well-travelled. Eschewing traditional clichés in favour of cutting-edge expressions, the catalogue comprises elegant contemporary designs to suit the evolving tastes of modern Indians,” the company said in a statement.

Supriya says that by commissioning artisans to work on their designs, they are hoping to create opportunities that support them on a workshop level.

“The country loses about 15% of its artisan sector every year, due to them having to find more sustainable livelihoods. This situation may worsen with the pandemic, which is why we are keen on #LABMakesLocal being the start of a cultural movement that more creatives will participate in. For instance, a hand-tufted Varanasi rug takes 30 days to complete, and a hand-knotted one takes between 90 and 120 days,” Supriya said in a statement.

One such artisan is Yethin, a 25-year old sixth generation sculptor from Nagamangala in Karnataka. He is the only one from his large extended family who has chosen to evolve his ancestral art form to match current aesthetics.

Similarly, Varis Ali is a 73-year-old third generation rug weaver from Varanasi, with over 6 decades of experience.

These artisans have collaborated with Neon Attic.

“Aesthetically speaking, we identified a gap between traditional artforms and modern tastes, and this is where our collection comes in. Our design intervention has bridged the gap, keeping the techniques intact but using international sensibilities and adhering to strict quality controls,” she added.

Neon Attic was founded by Sripriya and Rambha in 2018.