‘Let us deal with this harmoniously’: DK Shivakumar to TN on Mekedatu project

news Politics

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, has responded to Tamil Nadu's opposition to the Mekedatu project by appealing for generosity from the neighbouring state. Speaking to the media on June 1, Shivakumar emphasised that there is no animosity towards Tamil Nadu and that the project will benefit all farmers in the Cauvery basin.

Shivakumar's statement follows Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan's announcement that the state government would oppose the project at all levels. The Mekedatu drinking water project, which has been on hold since 2019 due to Tamil Nadu's legal challenge in the Supreme Court, was also a focal point for the Congress party during their padayatra in January 2022.

Assuring Tamil Nadu that they will not face any difficulties, Shivakumar highlighted that the project has received approval from the Cauvery Tribunal and will provide drinking water while also benefiting farmers in Tamil Nadu. He urged both states to resolve the matter harmoniously, emphasizing the need to move beyond past legal battles.

The Mekedatu project, which dates back to 1948, has undergone several modifications over the years. In 1966, the Karnataka Power Corporation formulated its initial plan for the project with the aim of meeting the water and electricity requirements of Bengaluru and its surrounding areas. The Karnataka government officially announced the project in 2013, and a detailed plan was submitted to the central government in 2019. However, due to the ongoing legal disputes between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the construction of the dam, estimated to cost Rs 9,000 crore, has not commenced.