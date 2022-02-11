Support us

PM Modi accused the Congress and AAP government for instigating migrant workers to leave during the lockdown.

Prime Minister Modi with indian flags behind him and he waves his index finger
news Fact-check Friday, February 11, 2022 - 19:08
TNM Staff

On February 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed the Congress and the Delhi government for the migrant exodus during the first COVID-19 wave. He accused them of instigating migrant workers to leave and spreading COVID-19 to states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. Anna Isaac explains why many parts of the Prime Ministerâ€™s speech are both factually wrong and problematic.

