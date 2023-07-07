Legendary illustrator and sculptor Artist Namboothiri passes away at 97

He captured the essence of numerous literary characters in the works of stalwarts like MT Vasudevan Nair and VKN through stark lines and breezy strokes.

news Obituary

KM Vasudevan Namboodthiri, affectionately known as Artist Namboothiri – a singular force in Kerala who breathed life into scores of literary characters through his iconic lines, leaving an indelible mark in the art world as a stellar illustrator for nearly seven decades – passed away at Kottakkal in Malappuram in the early hours of Friday, July 7. He was 97.

Artist Namboothiri, who began his career as an illustrator in 1955, held wide respect as an illustrator. He captured the essence of numerous literary characters in the works of stalwarts like MT Vasudevan Nair and VKN through stark lines and breezy strokes. The men and women in his sketches were lanky, with a dreamy air, conveying complex emotions.

Artist Namboothiri, also known for his paintings and sculptures, breathed his last at a private hospital in Kottakkal at around 12.30 am on July 7.

A product of the Government College of Fine Arts in Chennai, the years he spent at Artist Village and his training under KCS Panikker, opened up new vistas of the art world for him. A former chairman of the Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi, he has received numerous awards including the Raja Ravi Varma award in 2003.