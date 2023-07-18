The Leftovers to Patriot : Here are five hidden gems on streaming platforms

Are you tired of scrolling through the same old shows on your streaming platform? We have curated a list of five underrated series that may have flown under the radar but are waiting to be discovered. From gripping dramas to thrilling adventures, these shows are available on popular streaming platforms and promise to keep you entertained for hours.

The Knick: Set in the early 1900s, The Knick is a gripping medical drama that follows the innovative and often controversial surgical practices at New York's Knickerbocker Hospital. Starring Clive Owen as the brilliant but drug-addicted Dr John Thackery, this series offers a unique blend of historical authenticity and captivating storytelling. With its stunning visuals and intense performances, The Knick will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

Streaming on Jio Cinema

Happy Valley: If you're in the mood for a gripping crime drama, look no further than Happy Valley. Set in a small town in Yorkshire, England, this series revolves around Catherine Cawood, a strong-willed police sergeant played by Sarah Lancashire. As she navigates personal tragedies and confronts the darkest aspects of human nature, Catherine becomes entangled in a dangerous web of crime and corruption. Happy Valley is known for its compelling characters, taut storytelling, and realistic portrayal of the impact of crime on a close-knit community.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Patriot: Patriot is a darkly comedic espionage series that follows the life of John Tavner, a dysfunctional intelligence officer tasked with preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. However, instead of flashy action sequences, Patriot focuses on the quiet moments and psychological toll of John's mission. With its offbeat humor, intricate plotting, and exceptional performances by Michael Dorman and Terry O'Quinn, this underrated gem offers a refreshing take on the spy genre.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Black Sails: Prepare to set sail on an exhilarating adventure with Black Sails. This pirate drama serves as a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island and introduces us to Captain Flint, played by Toby Stephens, and his notorious crew. Combining political intrigue, breathtaking action, and complex character dynamics, Black Sails explores the golden age of piracy in the Caribbean. With its compelling storytelling and exceptional production values, this series is a treasure trove for fans of historical dramas.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The Leftovers: From the mind of Damon Lindelof, The Leftovers takes us on an emotional journey after an inexplicable event known as the Sudden Departure causes the disappearance of 2% of the world's population. The series follows various characters in the aftermath of this global trauma, delving into their struggles with grief, faith, and identity. With its thought-provoking exploration of existential questions and powerful performances from actors such as Justin Theroux and Carrie Coon, The Leftovers is a mesmerising and deeply introspective drama.

Streaming on Jio Cinema